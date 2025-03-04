New Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Air Force appointed

Air Vice Marshal Lasitha Sumanaweera has been appointed as the new Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF).

The SLAF said that the appointment will be in effect from today (March 04).

Sumanaweera was serving as the Director General Air Operations in the Sri Lanka Air Force since 2024.

Air Vice Marshal Lasitha Sumanaweera is a distinguished past student of President’s College, Minuwangoda. He joined the Sri Lanka Air Force as an Officer Cadet in the General Duties Pilot Branch of the 24th intake in 1991. After successful completion of his Basic and Advanced Flying Training at the Sri Lanka Air Force Academy in China Bay, he was commissioned as a Pilot Officer in 1993.

He commenced his career as an Operational Helicopter Pilot in the No 04 Helicopter Squadron. Air Vice Marshal Sumanaweera served with No. 04 and No. 07 Helicopter Squadrons as a Captain, operating Bell 206, Bell 212 and Bell 412 helicopters, actively participating in military operations. In 1998, he was promoted to the rank of Flight Lieutenant and transferred to No 09 Attack Helicopter Squadron, where he piloted Mi-24/35 gunships in combat zones, signifying exceptional competence and bravery as a military pilot.

He demonstrated steadfast dedication in carrying out assigned tasks and was promoted to Squadron Leader in 2003. During the same year, he was appointed as the Officer Commanding Operations, No 09 Attack Helicopter Squadron, where he participated in numerous humanitarian operations.

In 2009, he was promoted to the rank of Wing Commander and successfully completed the Defence Services Command and Staff Course, earning the Golden Owl. Following his postgraduate studies, he assumed the role of Directing Staff/Instructor at the Defence Services Command and Staff Course. Additionally, he earned two Master’s Degrees during his career.

Furthermore, he achieved a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from India, graduating with First Class honours and Distinction.

Air Vice Marshal Sumanaweera, a VVIP-rated pilot with over 5200 flying hours, took command of No.04 VVIP/VIP Helicopter Squadron from 2011 to 2015. During his command, he had the privilege of flying Heads of States and various local and foreign dignitaries.

He was promoted to the rank of Group Captain in 2014, after which he was assigned as the Commanding Officer of No.06 Helicopter Squadron in 2015. During his leadership, he deployed two Mi-17 contingents for UN peacekeeping missions in Central Africa and South Sudan.

Subsequently, in the same year, he assumed the role of Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO) at Air Force Headquarters, where he was responsible for Air Operations, policy-making, administration, training and the conduct of pilots within the organization.

In 2017, he was appointed as the Commanding Officer of Sri Lanka Air Force Station, Palaly. In 2018, he took over the Base Commander of Vavuniya.

In April 2019, he was promoted to the rank of Air Commodore and served as the Northern Air Commander at the Sri Lanka Air Force Northern Air Command Headquarters in Anuradhapura. He served as the Base Commander of Sri Lanka Air Force Base Katunayake, home to 29 independent formations, including two Fighter Squadrons and a Heavy Transport Squadron.

Air Vice Marshal Sumanaweera was the Overall Operations Commander of Air Defence, serving as the first Director Air Defence in Air Force History. Air Vice Marshal Sumanaweera previously held the esteemed appointment of Director General Training of the SLAF before being appointed as the Director General Air Operations of the Sri Lanka Air Force.

For his acts of valor and exemplary service, he was awarded the ‘Rana Wickrama Padakkama’ and ‘Rana Sura Padakkama’ for two occasions for exceptional acts of bravery in the face of the enemy. Furthermore, he was awarded the ‘Uttama Seva Padakkama’ for valuable service and devotion to duty, exceptional ability, merit and exemplary conduct.