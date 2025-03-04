Petroleum distributors to hold talks with CPC Chairman today

Petroleum distributors to hold talks with CPC Chairman today

March 4, 2025   09:18 am

A discussion between the Petroleum Distributors and the Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) is scheduled to take place at 9.00 a.m. today (04) 

The meeting will address the recent issue regarding the reduction of the 3% commission previously granted to fuel station owners.

In response to this matter, the Petroleum Distributors’ Association had temporarily halted fuel orders for the past two days. 

However, the association resumed normal distribution activities as of last night (03).

Vice-Chairman of the Petroleum Distributors’ Association, Kusum Sendanayake, stated that they intend to formally present their concerns to the authorities during today’s discussion. 

However, he expressed skepticism about the possibility of reinstating the 3% discount for fuel station owners.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Nominations period for 2025 LG Elections announced (English)

Nominations period for 2025 LG Elections announced (English)

Nominations period for 2025 LG Elections announced (English)

CID investigates alleged plot to disrupt fuel distribution (English)

CID investigates alleged plot to disrupt fuel distribution (English)

Sri Lanka revises train schedules to mitigate elephant-train collisions (English)

Sri Lanka revises train schedules to mitigate elephant-train collisions (English)

GMOA warns of island-wide strike from March 5 (English)

GMOA warns of island-wide strike from March 5 (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'People have realized the lies of the government' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'People have realized the lies of the government' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic will direct the country along a fresh path' - President (English)

'Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic will direct the country along a fresh path' - President (English)