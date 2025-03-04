Petroleum distributors to hold talks with CPC Chairman today

A discussion between the Petroleum Distributors and the Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) is scheduled to take place at 9.00 a.m. today (04)

The meeting will address the recent issue regarding the reduction of the 3% commission previously granted to fuel station owners.

In response to this matter, the Petroleum Distributors’ Association had temporarily halted fuel orders for the past two days.

However, the association resumed normal distribution activities as of last night (03).

Vice-Chairman of the Petroleum Distributors’ Association, Kusum Sendanayake, stated that they intend to formally present their concerns to the authorities during today’s discussion.

However, he expressed skepticism about the possibility of reinstating the 3% discount for fuel station owners.