UNHRC: Core Group on Sri Lanka urges new govt for action on human rights

A joint report evaluating Sri Lanka’s recent political and human rights developments has been submitted to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) by Sri Lanka Core Group led by the United Kingdom.

The report was presented yesterday (03) during the 58th session of the UNHRC.

In addition to the United Kingdom, Canada, Malawi, Montenegro, and North Macedonia contributed to the submission.

The report commended Sri Lanka’s peaceful elections and the smooth transition of power last year and has reviewed the actions of the incumbent government.

“We recognise that the new Sri Lankan Government has only been in place for four months, and we encourage Sri Lanka to use the opportunity that this transition represents to address the challenges it faces”, the report added.

Furthermore, it stated: “We appreciate the Government’s commitment to making meaningful progress on reconciliation and the initial steps taken, including returning land, lifting roadblocks, and allowing communities in the North and East to commemorate the past and to memorialise their loved ones.”

Additionally, the Sri Lanka Core Group report welcome commitments to implement devolution in accordance with the constitution and to make progress on governance reforms.

The Core Group further took note of the government’s stated intention to replace the Prevention of Terrorism Act and emphasised that any new legislation should be in line with Sri Lanka’s international obligations. “We encourage the release of those who remain detained under the Act”, it added.

The report also added: “As the Government seeks to make progress on human rights and corruption cases, we urge that any comprehensive reconciliation and accountability process carry the support of affected communities, build on past recommendations and meet international standards.”

“We also encourage the Government to re-invigorate the work of domestic institutions focused on reparations and missing persons. We reaffirm our willingness to work with the Government to ensure that any future transitional justice mechanisms are independent, inclusive, meaningful, and meet the expectations of affected communities.”

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan government also presented its own oral report to the UNHRC in Geneva yesterday. The government’s report detailed ongoing initiatives aimed at fostering a new political culture, economic progress, and social development in the country.

It reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to democracy and the protection of human rights for all citizens, while reiterating the rejection of Resolutions 46/1, 51/1, and 57/1 and the external evidence gathering mechanism on Sri Lanka passed by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).