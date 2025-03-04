Person injured in shooting at coconut estate in Kuliyapitiya

Person injured in shooting at coconut estate in Kuliyapitiya

March 4, 2025   11:02 am

A man has been injured in a shooting incident in Kuliyapitiya and admitted to Kuliyapitiya Hospital for treatment.

Police said that the shooting occurred on the evening of March 03 in the Pitadeniya area of Kuliyapitiya Police Division. 

The victim was allegedly shot by a security guard of the Thorapitiya Estate after entering the premises without permission to pick coconuts.

The suspect, a 41-year-old resident of Medirigiriya, was arrested by Kuliyapitiya Police along with the firearm used in the incident—a 12-bore shotgun. 

However, police have confirmed that the weapon was legally registered for the year 2025.

Police investigations into the shooting are ongoing.

