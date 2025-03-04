Police uncover another crime committed by suspected shooter in Ganemulla Sanjeewa killing

Sri Lanka Police have uncovered another crime committed by the suspected shooter in the killing of the notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” inside Hulftsdorp Courts Complex in February.

It has been revealed that the suspect, Samindu Dilshan Piyumanga Kandanaarachchi, was involved in a shooting incident at a house on Veedi Mawatha in Kandana Police Division.

The suspect fled the scene after firing few shots at the house using a T-56 assault rifle on December 13, 2024, according to police.

Further investigations have revealed that this incident was carried out under the direction of an organized criminal who is currently hiding overseas.

The Colombo Crime Division (CCD) is conducting further investigations into the incident.

The suspect, 27-year-old Samindu Dilshan Piyumanga Kandanaarachchi, was arrested as the main suspect in the killing of notorious drug trafficker and criminal gang leader Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” on February 19, 2025, at the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court within the Hulftsdorp Courts Complex.

Accordingly, he is currently being held under a 90-day detention orders and as the CCD is carrying out further investigations regarding the suspect.