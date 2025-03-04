Govt adopts Rich Country - Beautiful Life policy statement as national policy framework

March 4, 2025   12:05 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to adopt the National Peoples’ Power (NPP) policy statement “A Rich Country – A Beautiful Life” as the government’s national policy framework.

Speaking during the Cabinet press conference held today (04), Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said that the Policy Statement “A Rich Country – A Beautiful Life” has been presented with the aim of achieving sustainable economic growth and development through a strong manufacturing economy with a target of a GDP of USD 120 billion by 2030.

It has been grouped under the following 04 main areas, representing all sectors including economic, social, environmental and political:

- A fulfilling life - a comfortable country
- An honourable life - a safer country
- A modern life - a wealthy nation
- A dignified life - a strong country

Meanwhile, the Minister stated that 40 sub-areas have been identified under those 04 main categories, and the policy principles and measures to be taken related to those areas have been identified separately.

Thus, the Cabinet of Minister has approved adopting “A Rich Country – A Beautiful Life” Policy Statement as the Government’s National Policy Framework, and to allow all ministries, departments, state institutions, provincial councils and local government institutions to plan and implement their functions accordingly.

