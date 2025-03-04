Court order issued against unemployed graduates protest

A court order has been issued preventing the holding of a protest planned by a group of activists of the Unemployed Graduates’ Association, who have passed the Teachers’ Examination but are yet to secure employment, in a manner that inconvenience the general public.

The protest was scheduled to take place today (March 4) at the Polduwa junction.

The Welikada Police OIC has obtained the court order based on intelligence suggesting that the protest would obstruct the public movement by blocking roads.

In response to the request, the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court has issued the order preventing the protest march against the following individuals:

1. Sudesh Rupasinghe, a graduate of the University of Jayewardenepura

2. Dhammika Munasinghe, representing the Joint Unemployed Graduates’ Association

3. Amanda Gamage, representing the Joint Unemployed Graduates’ Association

4. Dinusha Ekanayake, representing the Joint Unemployed Graduates’ Association

5. Purnima Nadeesha, representing the Joint Unemployed Graduates’ Association

Accordingly, during the protest at the Polduwa Roundabout, all respondents and their followers are prohibited from blocking any roads or engaging in any acts of violence that would obstruct the public and pedestrians using the road.

They are also prohibited from protesting in a manner that infringes on the parliamentary privileges of the Members of the Parliament or interferes with the duties of public officials.

All respondents and followers must ensure that the protest is carried out in a manner that does not obstruct any person, and demonstrations that block the road at any time are prohibited.

The order further states that if it is not possible to adhere to these conditions, the relevant protest should be dispersed immediately.