Court order issued against unemployed graduates protest

Court order issued against unemployed graduates protest

March 4, 2025   12:32 pm

A court order has been issued preventing the holding of a protest planned by a group of activists of the Unemployed Graduates’ Association, who have passed the Teachers’ Examination but are yet to secure employment, in a manner that inconvenience the general public.

The protest was scheduled to take place today (March 4) at the Polduwa junction.

The Welikada Police OIC has obtained the court order based on intelligence suggesting that the protest would obstruct the public movement by blocking roads.

In response to the request, the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court has issued the order preventing the protest march against the following individuals:

1. Sudesh Rupasinghe, a graduate of the University of Jayewardenepura

2. Dhammika Munasinghe, representing the Joint Unemployed Graduates’ Association

3. Amanda Gamage, representing the Joint Unemployed Graduates’ Association

4. Dinusha Ekanayake, representing the Joint Unemployed Graduates’ Association

5. Purnima Nadeesha, representing the Joint Unemployed Graduates’ Association

Accordingly, during the protest at the Polduwa Roundabout, all respondents and their followers are prohibited from blocking any roads or engaging in any acts of violence that would obstruct the public and pedestrians using the road. 

They are also prohibited from protesting in a manner that infringes on the parliamentary privileges of the Members of the Parliament or interferes with the duties of public officials.

All respondents and followers must ensure that the protest is carried out in a manner that does not obstruct any person, and demonstrations that block the road at any time are prohibited.

The order further states that if it is not possible to adhere to these conditions, the relevant protest should be dispersed immediately.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Nominations period for 2025 LG Elections announced (English)

Nominations period for 2025 LG Elections announced (English)

CID investigates alleged plot to disrupt fuel distribution (English)

CID investigates alleged plot to disrupt fuel distribution (English)

Sri Lanka revises train schedules to mitigate elephant-train collisions (English)

Sri Lanka revises train schedules to mitigate elephant-train collisions (English)

GMOA warns of island-wide strike from March 5 (English)

GMOA warns of island-wide strike from March 5 (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'People have realized the lies of the government' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'People have realized the lies of the government' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)