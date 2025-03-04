Cabinet approves development of 24 oil tanks at Trincomalee upper tank farm

Cabinet approves development of 24 oil tanks at Trincomalee upper tank farm

March 4, 2025   01:00 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the development of 24 oil tanks at the Trincomalee upper tank farm.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) will oversee a three-year project aimed at completing the development of these oil tanks within three years. 

The project will include conducting a feasibility study and carrying out the necessary work, according to Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

Approvals from relevant parties, including the Road Development Authority (RDA), Sri Lanka Railways, and the Marine Environmental Protection Authority, have already been obtained for the project, he added.

Accordingly, the proposal submitted by the Minister of Energy to implement the project with CPC funds, ensuring it does not burden the General Treasury, has been approved by the Cabinet.

