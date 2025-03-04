Acting Weligama OIC surrenders to court over shooting incident

The Acting Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of the Weligama Police Station has surrendered to the court this morning (04).

The court had issued arrest warrants against him and several police officers including the former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon.

On March 01, the Matara Magistrate’s Court imposed an overseas travel ban on former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon based on a request made by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) following reports that although the investigating officers had searched the residences of Deshabandu Tennakoon located at Hokandara and Giriulla, they had failed to find him at those homes.

The Matara Magistrate’s Court had ordered the arrest of 8 persons including former officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) and the former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon on February 28, and to name them as suspects in the shooting incident that took place in front of the W15 Hotel in the Pelena area of Weligama, Matara on December 31, 2023.