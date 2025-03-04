Extremist group identified in Eastern Province: Cabinet Spokesperson

Extremist group identified in Eastern Province: Cabinet Spokesperson

March 4, 2025   01:07 pm

Cabinet Spokesperson, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa revealed that intelligence have been received about an extremist organization operating in the Kalmunai area of the Eastern Province.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet press briefing held today (04), the Minister stated that security forces are closely monitoring the situation.

“There is information about such a group based in the Eastern Province, and intelligence and security forces are disclosing details regarding it,” he said in response to a journalist’s question.

He further noted that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had also addressed the matter during discussions on the defense expenditure head. However, Minister Jayatissa emphasized that, for now, security forces remain vigilant and are actively assessing the situation.

