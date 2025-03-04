Youth injured in minor explosion in Kattankudy

A 23-year-old youth has sustained critical injuries following a minor explosion while attempting to open an object found floating in the seas off Arayampathy in the Kattankudy police division.

The incident occurred on Monday evening (03), when four youths were bathing in the sea and discovered the unidentified object. Upon attempting to open it, the object had reportedly exploded, severely injuring one of them.

The victim, identified as Varadharajan, a resident of Arayampathy in Thirunitrukeni, was initially admitted to the Arayampathy Hospital before being transferred to the Batticaloa Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

Security officials including the police and Sri Lanka Army have launched an investigation into the incident.