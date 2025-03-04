Youth injured in minor explosion in Kattankudy

Youth injured in minor explosion in Kattankudy

March 4, 2025   02:19 pm

A 23-year-old youth has sustained critical injuries following a minor explosion while attempting to open an object found floating in the seas off Arayampathy in the Kattankudy police division. 

The incident occurred on Monday evening (03), when four youths were bathing in the sea and discovered the unidentified object. Upon attempting to open it, the object had reportedly exploded, severely injuring one of them.

The victim, identified as Varadharajan, a resident of Arayampathy in Thirunitrukeni, was initially admitted to the Arayampathy Hospital before being transferred to the Batticaloa Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

Security officials including the police and Sri Lanka Army have launched an investigation into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Nominations period for 2025 LG Elections announced (English)

Nominations period for 2025 LG Elections announced (English)

CID investigates alleged plot to disrupt fuel distribution (English)

CID investigates alleged plot to disrupt fuel distribution (English)

Sri Lanka revises train schedules to mitigate elephant-train collisions (English)

Sri Lanka revises train schedules to mitigate elephant-train collisions (English)

GMOA warns of island-wide strike from March 5 (English)

GMOA warns of island-wide strike from March 5 (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'People have realized the lies of the government' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'People have realized the lies of the government' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)