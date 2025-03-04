Fuel distributors agree on new formula by CPC  Cabinet Spokesman

The Cabinet Media Spokesperson, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, says that fuel distributors have expressed their agreement to the new commission formula presented by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet press briefing today (04), he pointed out that the new formula has been implemented and that another discussion is scheduled for March 18 to discuss the fuel distributors’ proposals.

“An agreement has been reached to implement the formula introduced by the CPC. Work will proceed in accordance with that agreement. In the meantime, fuel buyers have also raised several issues relevant to them. A discussion will be held in the morning of March 18 to listen to the distributors’ proposals while the new formula is being implemented,” Minister Jayatissa added.

Minister Jayatissa further assured that there is no fuel problem.