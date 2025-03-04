Illegally imported foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.2 billion destroyed

Illegally imported foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.2 billion destroyed

March 4, 2025   03:05 pm

Steps have been taken to destroy a large stock of foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 1.2 billion that was illegally smuggled into the country last year without paying the required customs duty, Sri Lanka Customs said.

The stock of foreign cigarettes was destroyed at the illegal cigarettes destruction yard located on the premises of the Ceylon Tobacco Company (CTC), under the supervision of the officers of Sri Lanka Customs.

The stock of cigarettes seized by Customs in 2024, 2022, and 2018 were confiscated and destroyed following customs investigations.

