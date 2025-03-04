Cabinet approves land grant for Siyambalanduwa solar project

Cabinet approves land grant for Siyambalanduwa solar project

March 4, 2025   03:11 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to allocate 219.7233 hectares of land as a grant to the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority (SLSEA) to facilitate the swift commencement of the Siyambalanduwa 100 MW Solar Power Park project.

The government has set a target of meeting 70% of the country’s electricity demand through renewable energy sources by 2030, Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa told reporters today. 

In line with this goal, the Siyambalanduwa 100 MW Solar Power Park project has been identified as a key initiative.

A 219.7233-hectare plot of land, which is not under cultivation or any other use, has been identified for the project’s implementation, he said addressing the weekly Cabinet press briefing. 

Therefore, considering the strategic importance of the proposed project, the Cabinet has approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Energy to provide 219.7233 hectares of land as a grant to the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority (SLSEA) to facilitate its expedited commencement.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Nominations period for 2025 LG Elections announced (English)

Nominations period for 2025 LG Elections announced (English)

CID investigates alleged plot to disrupt fuel distribution (English)

CID investigates alleged plot to disrupt fuel distribution (English)

Sri Lanka revises train schedules to mitigate elephant-train collisions (English)

Sri Lanka revises train schedules to mitigate elephant-train collisions (English)

GMOA warns of island-wide strike from March 5 (English)

GMOA warns of island-wide strike from March 5 (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'People have realized the lies of the government' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'People have realized the lies of the government' - Namal Rajapaksa (English)