Cabinet approves land grant for Siyambalanduwa solar project

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to allocate 219.7233 hectares of land as a grant to the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority (SLSEA) to facilitate the swift commencement of the Siyambalanduwa 100 MW Solar Power Park project.

The government has set a target of meeting 70% of the country’s electricity demand through renewable energy sources by 2030, Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa told reporters today.

In line with this goal, the Siyambalanduwa 100 MW Solar Power Park project has been identified as a key initiative.

A 219.7233-hectare plot of land, which is not under cultivation or any other use, has been identified for the project’s implementation, he said addressing the weekly Cabinet press briefing.

Therefore, considering the strategic importance of the proposed project, the Cabinet has approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Energy to provide 219.7233 hectares of land as a grant to the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority (SLSEA) to facilitate its expedited commencement.