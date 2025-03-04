Acting Weligama OIC granted bail after surrendering to court

The Acting Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of the Weligama Police Station has been granted bail after surrendering to the court this morning (04).

He has been ordered released on two personal bails of Rs. 500,000 each after being produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court.

The Acting Weligama OIC had surrendered to the court in connection with a shooting incident that occurred at a hotel in the Weligama area in 2023.

Additionally, the court imposed an overseas travel ban on the suspect and ordered him to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) tomorrow (05).

The court had previously issued arrest warrants against him and several police officers, including former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon.

The Matara Magistrate’s Court had ordered the arrest of 8 persons including former officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) and the former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon on February 28, and to name them as suspects in the shooting incident that took place in front of the W15 Hotel in the Pelena area of Weligama, Matara on December 31, 2023.

On March 01, the Matara Magistrate’s Court imposed an overseas travel ban on former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon based on a request made by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) following reports that although the investigating officers had searched the residences of Deshabandu Tennakoon located at Hokandara and Giriulla, they had failed to find him at those homes.