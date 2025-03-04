ASPI drop nearly 300 points to fall below 16,000 mark

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has dropped below the 16,000-point mark today (04).

This is the first time the ASPI has fallen below 16,000 points since January 15, 2025.

The ASPI closed at 15,870.25 at the end of trading today, dropping by 297.05 points (-1.84%).

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 has also fallen by 78.22 points (-1.62%) to close at 4,748.99 points.

The day’s turnover was recorded as nearly Rs. 2.4 billion, according to the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE).