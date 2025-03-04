GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has decided to temporarily call off the island-wide strike that was planned to commence tomorrow (05).

The decision to call off the strike follows discussions held with the Health Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

Accordingly, GMOA Secretary Dr. Prabhath Sugathapala stated that the planned strike has been temporarily called off until the vote on the third reading of the 2025 Budget on March 21.

Previously, the GMOA had warned that an island-wide strike would commence on March 05 if the government failed to address concerns regarding cuts in additional duty and holiday allowances for government medical officers.

According to GMOA Secretary Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa, the 2025 budget had reduced these allowances, which prompted the GMOA’s trade union action warning.