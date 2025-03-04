Youth arrested at BIA with mobile phones worth Rs. 30 million

Sri Lankan Customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake have arrested a passenger who arrived in the country with a stock of illegally smuggled high-end mobile phones valued at around Rs. 30 million.

The suspect has attempted to smuggle the mobile phones into the country through the Green Channel at the BIA.

The arrested suspect is a 28-year-old businessman residing in Colombo.

Accordingly, custom officials have discovered a total of 111 valuable mobile phones of various models concealed inside three suitcases belonging to the suspect, who had arrived from Dubai.