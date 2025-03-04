Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Police increase reward for information on female accomplice

Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Police increase reward for information on female accomplice

March 4, 2025   06:58 pm

The Police Headquarters has announced a cash reward of Rs. 1.2 million for anyone who provides accurate information leading to the apprehension of the female accomplice, who continues to evade arrest, after being involved in the murder of notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, also known as ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’.

The notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”, was shot dead on February 19, 2025, at the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court within the Hulftsdorp Courts Complex.

Accordingly, the female suspect who allegedly aided and abetted the shooter of “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” has been identified as Pingpura Devage Ishara Sewwandi, a 25-year-old resident of 243/01, Negombo Road, Jaya Mawatha, Katuwellegama. She holds a National Identity Card (NIC) with the number 995892480V.

As there has been no information about her whereabouts since the day of the shooting, the Police Headquarters has decided to offer a cash reward of Rs. 1.2 million for any information leading to her arrest, a statement from the Police Media Division said.

Telephone numbers to provide information:

Director, Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) - 071-8591727

Officer-in-Charge (OIC), Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) - 071-8591735

It has also been informed that the Sri Lanka Police will take steps to protect the confidentiality of those who provide information.

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Nominations period for 2025 LG Elections announced (English)

Nominations period for 2025 LG Elections announced (English)

CID investigates alleged plot to disrupt fuel distribution (English)

CID investigates alleged plot to disrupt fuel distribution (English)

Sri Lanka revises train schedules to mitigate elephant-train collisions (English)

Sri Lanka revises train schedules to mitigate elephant-train collisions (English)

GMOA warns of island-wide strike from March 5 (English)

GMOA warns of island-wide strike from March 5 (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm