Govt. to empower 1.5 million Aswesuma beneficiaries in next 5 years

Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment (Dr.) Upali Pannilage, stated that instead of providing long-term welfare benefits to low-income earners, the Ministry is primarily focused on empowering the majority of them.

The Minister made this statement during the inaugural meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Rural Development, Social Security and Community empowerment of the Tenth Parliament, held on March 03, 2025 under his Chairmanship at the Parliament. The Deputy Minister, Wasantha Piyatissa, was also present at the occasion, the Department of Communication of Parliament said.

During the meeting, officials introducing the Ministry’s functions and objectives to the Ministerial Consultative Committee, highlighted that approximately 1.7 million individuals currently receive ‘Aswesuma’ benefits and the Ministry aims to empower 1.5 million of them within the next five years.

Additionally, it was stated that in 2025, the Ministry expects to empower 300,000 Aswesuma recipients. Furthermore, the officials emphasized that 10 institutions operate under the Ministry, focusing on three key areas: livelihood development, infrastructure development, and social welfare.

The Minister also emphasized that the selection and distribution of Aswesuma benefits for low-income earners is carried out by the Ministry of Finance. However, his Ministry is committed to uplifting these individuals from low-income conditions through community empowerment programs.

Moreover, he pointed out deficiencies in the Aswesuma benefit data system and pointed out that a Committee has already been appointed to update this system accordingly, the statement added.

The discussion also highlighted the necessity of conducting more effective awareness programs at the school level to prevent being exposed to the use of drugs.

Parliamentarians pointed out that even some recipients of the Aswesuma benefits are addicted to drugs, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention.

Additionally, the Ministerial Consultative Committee focused on introducing a social security mechanism similar to pension schemes for low-income earners, implementing the ‘Smart Villages’ program through model community empowerment villages, addressing the challenges of rural microfinance loans, resolving issues faced by persons with disabilities, and tackling concerns related to kidney disease patients.

A number of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Members of Parliament, and officials from the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment, along with its affiliated institutions, were present at this Committee meeting held.