The Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka, Akio Isomata along with his team, has paid a courtesy call on Justice W.M.N.P. Iddawala, Chairman of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), today (04), at the CIABOC office in Colombo.

The meeting, which began at 11:00 a.m. centered on discussing the ongoing and future cooperation between the Japanese government and Sri Lanka’s anti-corruption efforts, the Media Unit of Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) said.

Also present at the meeting was Commissioner of CIABOC, K.B. Rajapakshe, who engaged in discussions regarding continued support for Sri Lanka’s fight against corruption and the role of investors in the nation’s economic growth.

During the meeting, Ambassador Isomata expressed Japan’s unwavering support for Sri Lanka’s governance and anti-corruption initiatives, particularly in attracting international investment. Ambassador Isomata emphasized the importance of creating a transparent and corruption-free environment to encourage foreign investment in Sri Lanka, which is crucial for the country’s development, the statement added.

The Chairman of CIABOC, Justice Iddawala empathized with the challenges that investors face, particularly concerning corruption-related issues in investment projects. He reassured Ambassador Isomata that any issues related to corruption in investment projects would be thoroughly investigated and addressed by CIABOC.

The discussions also covered future collaboration between the two countries, particularly in strengthening institutional frameworks and promoting best practices in governance and transparency. One of the key topics was the preparation and implementation of the National Anti Corruption Action Plan 2025-2029, an initiative aimed at further reinforcing Sri Lanka’s anti corruption efforts.

The meeting reflected a shared commitment to ensuring that Sri Lanka remains an attractive destination for investment while upholding the highest standards of integrity and anti-corruption measures. Both parties expressed a desire to continue working closely together to foster a robust environment for sustainable economic growth in Sri Lanka, according to the Media Unit of CIABOC.

