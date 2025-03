Major General (Retired) Sampath Kotuwegoda has been appointed as the new Director General of the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

He will officially assume duties on March 7, 2025, serving on a one-year contract.

His appointment follows the completion of the tenure of Major General (Retired) H.M.U. Herath, who previously held the position. Major General Herath’s term is set to conclude on March 7, 2025.