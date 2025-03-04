Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the qualitative change required for a new society should begin within ourselves and that the government has planned to develop cooperatives suited to the modern world while strengthening the rural economy.

The Prime Minister made this statement while addressing the members of the Women’s Forum held at the Sunanda Theatre, Aranayake, according to Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Speaking further, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said:

“We have come to the right place with our long-standing efforts. Now, we must guide the country on the right path. We have started to build a nation where everyone can live happily and prosperously. This requires us to make the necessary changes and correct past mistakes. However, this transformation cannot be achieved by the government alone. Government officials, religious leaders, and citizens must step forward. We must work collectively towards our shared goal.

Women have united to rewrite the political history of this country in 2024. To continue shaping the future of Sri Lanka, women must come forward and take on leadership roles.

The Clean Sri Lanka program initiated by the government is not solely focused on environmental cleanliness. It also aims to clean and transform our mindset and behavior. A spiritual and attitudinal change is necessary.

Change must begin with individuals—from their homes, villages, and workplaces. Women play a crucial role in this journey of national transformation.

Today, we observe the opposition in Parliament behaving as they are more Marxist than us, acting as if they have studied Lenin more than we have.

This year’s budget has been designed with economic democracy at its core, ensuring benefits for all. The public and private sectors, cooperatives, and citizens must all contribute to economic management. Public servants’ basic salaries had not increased for years, but this year’s budget has addressed this issue. The public service must be transformed to provide efficient services to the people, making it an attractive sector.

The salaries of teachers and principals have been placed among the highest salary grades currently available in Sri Lanka. To improve education and provide quality learning opportunities for children, teachers must be empowered both in knowledge and spirit. These efforts are aimed at enhancing the quality of public service institutions.

The era when political favoritism was a prerequisite for getting things done has ended. Today, government officials no longer receive phone calls from politicians regarding administrative matters.

The government has initiated a program to integrate women into the economy, gradually removing barriers to their participation. We are working towards creating a safe society where women can contribute to economic activities while managing their household responsibilities. To support this, we are developing pre-schools, daycare centers, and health services.

Opportunities must be created for those engaged in agriculture to acquire technical training and modern knowledge efficiently. This will strengthen the rural economy.

The government firmly believes that quality education is the key to national transformation.

Accordingly, new education reforms will be introduced from 2026. A significant allocation has been made in this year’s budget for the development of teacher training and the necessary infrastructure to support these reforms.”

A large gathering, including the Maha Sangha, Minister of Environment Dhammika Patabedi, Member of Parliament Nanda Bandara, and other people’s representatives and women from the Aranayake area, attended the event, the statement added.