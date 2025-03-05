Three arrested for possessing vehicles with fake number plates

Three suspects have been arrested for the possession of used vehicles that were imported duty-free and fitted with fake number plates.

The suspects had been arrested yesterday (March 4) by officers of the Pelmadulla Police.

Based on a tip-off received by the Pelmadulla Police, a jeep and a car, which had been imported into the country duty-free and had fake number plates, were found hidden in a garage in the Pelmadulla Police Division on October 13, 2024.

Accordingly, the Pelmadulla Police had taken the two vehicles into custody and launched investigations in to the incident.

Further investigations conducted there had led to the arrest of the relevant suspects yesterday for the offences of possessing the above vehicles, importing them into the country without paying duty, and using them with fake number plates.

The arrested suspects are residents of the Embilipitiya and Mamadala areas, aged 49, 59, and 61, police said.

The suspects were remanded until March 11 after being produced before the Pelmadulla Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Pelmadulla Police are conducting further investigations.