Kerala cannabis valued over Rs. 69 million recovered in Vaththirayan

Kerala cannabis valued over Rs. 69 million recovered in Vaththirayan

March 5, 2025   07:49 am

A coordinated search operation mounted by the Sri Lanka Navy and Police STF has led to the recovery of about 174kg and 126g of Kerala cannabis from the beach vicinity of Vaththirayan in Kilinochchi, Jaffna on Tuesday (04).

The Navy remains ever vigilant, actively conducting operations to combat a wide range of nefarious activities in the beach and coastal areas of the island, according to the Sri Lanka Navy.

In continuation of these efforts, the search operation was conducted by Naval Deployment Veththalakerni in the Northern Naval Command together with the Police STF of Maruthankerni.

The operation has led to the recovery of 07 suspicious sacks containing 84 packages of Kerala cannabis, weighing approximately 174kg and 126g, the Navy reported.

The street value of the stock of narcotics held in this operation is believed to be over Rs. 69 million. 

Accordingly, the consignment was subsequently handed over to the Maruthankerni Police STF for onward legal action, the Navy added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike (English)

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike (English)

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike (English)

Petroleum distributors to hold talks with CPC Chairman today (English)

Petroleum distributors to hold talks with CPC Chairman today (English)

Cabinet approves land grant for Siyambalanduwa solar project (English)

Cabinet approves land grant for Siyambalanduwa solar project (English)

'Sri Lanka will soon be more attractive to remain, not leave or emigrate' - IMF's Peter Breuer (English)

'Sri Lanka will soon be more attractive to remain, not leave or emigrate' - IMF's Peter Breuer (English)

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike following discussions with Health Minister

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike following discussions with Health Minister

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Nominations period for 2025 LG Elections announced (English)

Nominations period for 2025 LG Elections announced (English)