Kerala cannabis valued over Rs. 69 million recovered in Vaththirayan

A coordinated search operation mounted by the Sri Lanka Navy and Police STF has led to the recovery of about 174kg and 126g of Kerala cannabis from the beach vicinity of Vaththirayan in Kilinochchi, Jaffna on Tuesday (04).

The Navy remains ever vigilant, actively conducting operations to combat a wide range of nefarious activities in the beach and coastal areas of the island, according to the Sri Lanka Navy.

In continuation of these efforts, the search operation was conducted by Naval Deployment Veththalakerni in the Northern Naval Command together with the Police STF of Maruthankerni.

The operation has led to the recovery of 07 suspicious sacks containing 84 packages of Kerala cannabis, weighing approximately 174kg and 126g, the Navy reported.

The street value of the stock of narcotics held in this operation is believed to be over Rs. 69 million.

Accordingly, the consignment was subsequently handed over to the Maruthankerni Police STF for onward legal action, the Navy added.