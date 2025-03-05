Several roads in Yala National Park to reopen starting today

Several roads in Yala National Park to reopen starting today

March 5, 2025   08:13 am

The Department of Wildlife Conservation says that steps will be taken to reopen a limited number of roads in Yala National Park, which have been temporarily closed to tourists, starting today (March 5).

A department spokesperson confirmed that the roads will be accessible to tourists from 2.00 p.m. today.

To minimize damage to the Yala National park’s road system caused by heavy rainfall in recent days and reduce the impact on the ecosystem, the park had taken steps to temporarily close certain roads starting March 1.

However, roads that are likely to become impassable due to rain will remain closed to tourists.

The Department of Wildlife Conservation further added that this situation may change depending on the rainfall received in Yala National Park this morning.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike (English)

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike (English)

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike (English)

Petroleum distributors to hold talks with CPC Chairman today (English)

Petroleum distributors to hold talks with CPC Chairman today (English)

Cabinet approves land grant for Siyambalanduwa solar project (English)

Cabinet approves land grant for Siyambalanduwa solar project (English)

'Sri Lanka will soon be more attractive to remain, not leave or emigrate' - IMF's Peter Breuer (English)

'Sri Lanka will soon be more attractive to remain, not leave or emigrate' - IMF's Peter Breuer (English)

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike following discussions with Health Minister

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike following discussions with Health Minister

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Nominations period for 2025 LG Elections announced (English)

Nominations period for 2025 LG Elections announced (English)