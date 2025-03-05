Several roads in Yala National Park to reopen starting today

The Department of Wildlife Conservation says that steps will be taken to reopen a limited number of roads in Yala National Park, which have been temporarily closed to tourists, starting today (March 5).

A department spokesperson confirmed that the roads will be accessible to tourists from 2.00 p.m. today.

To minimize damage to the Yala National park’s road system caused by heavy rainfall in recent days and reduce the impact on the ecosystem, the park had taken steps to temporarily close certain roads starting March 1.

However, roads that are likely to become impassable due to rain will remain closed to tourists.

The Department of Wildlife Conservation further added that this situation may change depending on the rainfall received in Yala National Park this morning.