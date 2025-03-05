Foreigner arrested with over 5kg Kush cannabis at BIA

A foreign national was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning (05) by officers of the Customs Narcotics Control Unit for smuggling Kush cannabis estimated to be worth around Rs. 52 million.

The suspect, a 34-year-old Thai national, had arrived at BIA from Bangkok, Thailand, onboard Thai Airways flight TG-307 at 1:00 a.m today (05).

Upon inspection, customs officers discovered a total of 5 kilograms and 200 grams of Kush cannabis concealed inside food packets in his luggage.

The suspect has been handed over to the BIA Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigation.