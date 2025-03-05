Govt to introduce contributory pension scheme for tourism sector employees

Govt to introduce contributory pension scheme for tourism sector employees

March 5, 2025   12:08 pm

Deputy Minister of Tourism Ruwan Chaminda Ranasinghe has announced that a contributory pension scheme will be introduced this year for individuals engaged in the tourism sector.

Responding to a question raised by ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ (SJB) MP Hesha Withanage in Parliament today (05), the Deputy Minister also revealed plans for a social welfare program aimed at supporting tourism sector workers.

Additionally, he stated that the government is in the process of identifying 100 tourist attractions for future development, with Rs. 10 million to be allocated per site to enhance basic facilities.

Furthermore, the government has also decided to construct Rest Centers for tourists, said the Deputy Minister.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike (English)

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike (English)

Petroleum distributors to hold talks with CPC Chairman today (English)

Petroleum distributors to hold talks with CPC Chairman today (English)

Cabinet approves land grant for Siyambalanduwa solar project (English)

Cabinet approves land grant for Siyambalanduwa solar project (English)

'Sri Lanka will soon be more attractive to remain, not leave or emigrate' - IMF's Peter Breuer (English)

'Sri Lanka will soon be more attractive to remain, not leave or emigrate' - IMF's Peter Breuer (English)

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike following discussions with Health Minister

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike following discussions with Health Minister

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm