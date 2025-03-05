Govt to introduce contributory pension scheme for tourism sector employees

Deputy Minister of Tourism Ruwan Chaminda Ranasinghe has announced that a contributory pension scheme will be introduced this year for individuals engaged in the tourism sector.

Responding to a question raised by ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ (SJB) MP Hesha Withanage in Parliament today (05), the Deputy Minister also revealed plans for a social welfare program aimed at supporting tourism sector workers.

Additionally, he stated that the government is in the process of identifying 100 tourist attractions for future development, with Rs. 10 million to be allocated per site to enhance basic facilities.

Furthermore, the government has also decided to construct Rest Centers for tourists, said the Deputy Minister.