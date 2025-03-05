EC begins preparations for LG polls

The Election Commission has commenced preliminary preparations following the announcement of nominations for the upcoming Local Government Elections.

As part of the process, the Election Commission has summoned District Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers to Colombo for discussions scheduled to be held on Saturday (08).

A final decision regarding the election is expected to be taken at the Election Commission meeting tomorrow (06).

This marks the first meeting of the Election Commission since the announcement to call for nominations.

The discussion will focus on election planning and addressing any related challenges.

Additionally, the Election Commission has announced that the acceptance of postal vote applications will close at midnight on March 12, with no extensions granted.

Meanwhile, the acceptance of nominations for the Local Government Elections is set to begin on March 17.