Yoshitha Rajapaksas grandmother Daisy Forest arrested

March 5, 2025   01:52 pm

Daisy Forest, also known as “Daisy Achchi,” the maternal grandmother of Yoshitha Rajapaksa, was questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning in connection with investigations into a money laundering case.

Following questioning by the CID this morning (05), she was arrested and is scheduled to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court later today.

On February 14, the Attorney General filed indictments in the Colombo High Court against Yoshitha Rajapaksa and Daisy Forest Wickremesinghe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The charges relate to their failure to disclose the source of funds used to acquire lands and properties in Sirimalwatta Uyana, Ratmalana, and Dehiwala, valued at over Rs. 8 billion in total, between 2012 and 2015.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, who was recently arrested in connection with this case, was released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, on February 11, the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court imposed an overseas travel ban on Daisy Forest over the ongoing investigation.

According to Sri Lanka Police, under the instructions from the Attorney General, Daisy Forest was named as a suspect in the money laundering case linked to a Rs. 59 million joint account held by Yoshitha Rajapaksa and Daisy Forest, for which Rajapaksa failed to provide a reasonable explanation regarding the source of earnings.

