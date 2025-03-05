Substandard coconut oil found in market, says Trade Minister

Substandard coconut oil found in market, says Trade Minister

March 5, 2025   02:46 pm

Minister of Trade Wasantha Samarasinghe says that substandard coconut oil, which is unsuitable for consumption, is available in the market.

Responding to a question posed by Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) MP Chaminda Wijesiri in Parliament today (05), the Minister confirmed that this has been identified in market sample testing conducted by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA).

Commenting further on this matter, Samarasinghe added, “The CAA has identified through market sample testing that substandard coconut oil, which is unfit for consumption, is available in the market.”

The Minister also highlighted that local producers are manufacturing and distributing substandard coconut oil in the market without proper understanding on the quality. He further pointed out that some producers intentionally create and release substandard products to the market with the aim of minimizing production costs and obtaining higher profits.

Responding to a question raised by MP Wijesiri regarding the measures being taken by the government to prevent such substandard coconut oil from entering the market, Minister Samarasinghe added, “This is another racket taking place in our country. They bring in both virgin (coconut oil) and the raw (coconut oil).”

The Minister also noted that the government has identified companies involved in these rackets, some of which only exist for 11 months and shut own before having to prepare year-end accounts.

Minister Samarasinghe further stated that legal action will be taken against those involved in such operations, and they have already identified those responsible for bringing in coconut oil into Sri Lanka through customs.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike (English)

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike (English)

Petroleum distributors to hold talks with CPC Chairman today (English)

Petroleum distributors to hold talks with CPC Chairman today (English)

Cabinet approves land grant for Siyambalanduwa solar project (English)

Cabinet approves land grant for Siyambalanduwa solar project (English)

'Sri Lanka will soon be more attractive to remain, not leave or emigrate' - IMF's Peter Breuer (English)

'Sri Lanka will soon be more attractive to remain, not leave or emigrate' - IMF's Peter Breuer (English)

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike following discussions with Health Minister

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike following discussions with Health Minister

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm