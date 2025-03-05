Substandard coconut oil found in market, says Trade Minister

Minister of Trade Wasantha Samarasinghe says that substandard coconut oil, which is unsuitable for consumption, is available in the market.

Responding to a question posed by Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) MP Chaminda Wijesiri in Parliament today (05), the Minister confirmed that this has been identified in market sample testing conducted by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA).

Commenting further on this matter, Samarasinghe added, “The CAA has identified through market sample testing that substandard coconut oil, which is unfit for consumption, is available in the market.”

The Minister also highlighted that local producers are manufacturing and distributing substandard coconut oil in the market without proper understanding on the quality. He further pointed out that some producers intentionally create and release substandard products to the market with the aim of minimizing production costs and obtaining higher profits.

Responding to a question raised by MP Wijesiri regarding the measures being taken by the government to prevent such substandard coconut oil from entering the market, Minister Samarasinghe added, “This is another racket taking place in our country. They bring in both virgin (coconut oil) and the raw (coconut oil).”

The Minister also noted that the government has identified companies involved in these rackets, some of which only exist for 11 months and shut own before having to prepare year-end accounts.

Minister Samarasinghe further stated that legal action will be taken against those involved in such operations, and they have already identified those responsible for bringing in coconut oil into Sri Lanka through customs.