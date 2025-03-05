Overseas travel ban on Pastor Jerome lifted

The overseas travel ban imposed on Pastor Jerome Fernando has been lifted by court.

The order was issued when the case filed against Fernando was taken up before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (05).

The court had previously imposed a foreign travel ban on Pastor Jerome Fernando in connection with the case filed against him for allegedly making derogatory statements about other religions.

The controversial pastor was arrested on December 01, 2023 after a video of one of his sermons, containing alleged derogatory statements regarding other religions, went viral on social media. After months of controversy over his remarks, Fernando returned to the island on November 29, 2024.

Pastor Jerome had initially provided a statement to the CID on November 30, 2024 for around eight hours. This was after the Court of Appeal issued an interim order on November 17, directing the CID not to arrest him upon his arrival in Sri Lanka. The order also mandated Pastor Fernando to record a statement with the CID’s Cyber Crime Investigation Division within 48 hours of his return.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court granted bail to the self-styled ‘prophet’ Jerome Fernando on January 03, 2024. Despite being granted bail, the court imposed travel restrictions on Pastor Jerome, prohibiting him from leaving the country, and the strict condition that he refrain from making any such statements in the future that could disturb religious harmony.