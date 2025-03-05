Overseas travel ban on Pastor Jerome lifted

Overseas travel ban on Pastor Jerome lifted

March 5, 2025   03:10 pm

The overseas travel ban imposed on Pastor Jerome Fernando has been lifted by court.

The order was issued when the case filed against Fernando was taken up before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (05).

The court had previously imposed a foreign travel ban on Pastor Jerome Fernando in connection with the case filed against him for allegedly making derogatory statements about other religions.

The controversial pastor was arrested on December 01, 2023 after a video of one of his sermons, containing alleged derogatory statements regarding other religions, went viral on social media. After months of controversy over his remarks, Fernando returned to the island on November 29, 2024.

Pastor Jerome had initially provided a statement to the CID on November 30, 2024 for around eight hours. This was after the Court of Appeal issued an interim order on November 17, directing the CID not to arrest him upon his arrival in Sri Lanka. The order also mandated Pastor Fernando to record a statement with the CID’s Cyber Crime Investigation Division within 48 hours of his return.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court granted bail to the self-styled ‘prophet’ Jerome Fernando on January 03, 2024. Despite being granted bail, the court imposed travel restrictions on Pastor Jerome, prohibiting him from leaving the country, and the strict condition that he refrain from making any such statements in the future that could disturb religious harmony.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike (English)

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike (English)

Petroleum distributors to hold talks with CPC Chairman today (English)

Petroleum distributors to hold talks with CPC Chairman today (English)

Cabinet approves land grant for Siyambalanduwa solar project (English)

Cabinet approves land grant for Siyambalanduwa solar project (English)

'Sri Lanka will soon be more attractive to remain, not leave or emigrate' - IMF's Peter Breuer (English)

'Sri Lanka will soon be more attractive to remain, not leave or emigrate' - IMF's Peter Breuer (English)

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike following discussions with Health Minister

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike following discussions with Health Minister

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm