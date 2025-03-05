Daisy Forest, also known as “Daisy Achchi,” the maternal grandmother of Yoshitha Rajapaksa, has been granted bail after she was produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (05).

Accordingly, she has been ordered release on three surety bonds of Rs. 5 million each by the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court.

Earlier today, Daisy Forest was questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with investigations into a money laundering case and was subsequently arrested.