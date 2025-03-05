Yoshithas grandmother Daisy Forest granted bail

Yoshithas grandmother Daisy Forest granted bail

March 5, 2025   04:36 pm

Daisy Forest, also known as “Daisy Achchi,” the maternal grandmother of Yoshitha Rajapaksa, has been granted bail after she was produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (05).

Accordingly, she has been ordered release on three surety bonds of Rs. 5 million each by the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court.

Earlier today, Daisy Forest was questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with investigations into a money laundering case and was subsequently arrested.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike (English)

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike (English)

Petroleum distributors to hold talks with CPC Chairman today (English)

Petroleum distributors to hold talks with CPC Chairman today (English)

Cabinet approves land grant for Siyambalanduwa solar project (English)

Cabinet approves land grant for Siyambalanduwa solar project (English)

'Sri Lanka will soon be more attractive to remain, not leave or emigrate' - IMF's Peter Breuer (English)

'Sri Lanka will soon be more attractive to remain, not leave or emigrate' - IMF's Peter Breuer (English)

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike following discussions with Health Minister

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike following discussions with Health Minister

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm