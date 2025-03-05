Suspected shooter in Middeniya triple homicide arrested

Police have arrested the suspected gunman in connection with the recent triple homicide in Middeniya, in which the father and his two children were shot dead while riding on a motorcycle.

Police have now arrested a total of eight suspects, including two police constables over the incident.

The shooting occurred on the night of February 18, targeting a man travelling by motorcycle with his two children near the Kadewatta Junction in Middeniya.

The father, who was riding the motorcycle, was killed on the spot. His son and daughter, who were critically injured, were rushed to the Embilipitiya and Tangalle hospitals.

Despite receiving medical treatment, the six-year-old daughter succumbed to her injuries shortly after being admitted to the Tangalle Hospital, while the nine-year-old son died the following day.