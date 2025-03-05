Federation of Health Professionals calls off strike

March 5, 2025   06:05 pm

The Federation of Health Professionals has decided to temporarily call off its planned token strike, which was scheduled to be launched tomorrow (06).

Joint Convenor of the federation Ravi Kumudesh stated that they decided to call off the strike until 8.00 a.m. on March 17, after discussions with Health Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

Several health sector trade unions including the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) had decided to launch a joint trade union action tomorrow, in protest against alleged cuts in allowances of the health sector employees through the budget proposals.

However, the GMOA decided to temporarily call off their island-wide strike, planned to commence today (05), following a discussion with Health Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa yesterday.

GMOA Secretary Dr. Prabhath Sugathapala stated that the planned strike has been temporarily called off until the vote on the third reading of the 2025 Budget on March 21.

Previously, the GMOA had warned that an island-wide strike would commence on March 05 if the government failed to address concerns regarding cuts in additional duty and holiday allowances for government medical officers.

