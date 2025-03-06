750 tons of contaminated wheat flour seized in Uswetakeiyawa warehouse

A large stock of wheat flour deemed unfit for human consumption has been discovered in a warehouse in Uswetakeiyawa, Wattala, as it was being prepared for release to the market.

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) uncovered the stock—amounting to 750 tons—following a raid in Pettah that led investigators to the warehouse.

According to the CAA, the manufacturing dates on the flour bags were marked as March and May of last year, with expiry dates set for March and May this year. However, authorities found the stock heavily infested with insects, raising serious health concerns.

Following the discovery, CAA officials took the entire stock into custody, and further investigations are currently underway.