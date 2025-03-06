Litro Gas to announce March price revisions today

Litro Gas to announce March price revisions today

March 6, 2025   08:10 am

The Litro Gas Company says that the LP gas price revision for the month of March, 2025, will be announced today (06). 

A spokesperson of the company mentioned that a discussion pertaining to the matter is scheduled to be held with the Ministry of Finance today.

Accordingly, the new price revisions will be announced following the discussion, a spokesperson from the Litro Gas Company noted.

The LP gas prices in Sri Lanka are typically revised on the 4th of every month based on price fluctuations in the global market. Reports indicate that recommendations for the upcoming price revision have already been submitted to the Ministry of Finance.

However, despite these scheduled adjustments, Litro Gas has not revised its prices in the past few months.

