Health officials warn of rising colorectal cancer rates among adults and children

March 6, 2025   09:31 am

The National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) has reported a rise in colon and rectal cancer patients, commonly known as colorectal cancer (CRC), among both adults and children in Sri Lanka.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Health Promotion Bureau, Deputy Director of the NCCP, Dr. Shreeni Alahapperuma, attributed this increase to unhealthy habits and a lack of an active lifestyle.

“If we look back 10 years, the data on colorectal cancer (CRC) in Sri Lanka and around the world was very low. But now, it has reached third place globally, as well as in Sri Lanka. However, there are ways to prevent colorectal cancer. The main causes are poor dietary habits, lack of physical activity, and aging,” Dr. Alahapperuma stated. 

She further explained that while aging itself does not directly cause the disease, the accumulation of risk factors over time makes it more prevalent among older individuals. 

In Sri Lanka, approximately 1,500 men and 1,500 women are diagnosed with colorectal cancer each year, she added.

