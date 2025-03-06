EC mandates 25% youth, 50% female representation in LG Polls nominations

The individuals who turned 18 years of age by February 01, 2025, will also be eligible to vote in the upcoming local government elections, says the Election Commission.

Accordingly, all persons born on or before January 31, 2007, will have the right to cast their vote.

The Commission has issued an official notification in the Gazette under Section 76(a) of the Local Government Elections Ordinance and Section 24(a) of the Voters Registration Act to formalize this decision.

In addition, the Commission has released details regarding the number of candidates to be nominated for each local government institution, as well as the required deposit amounts for contesting the elections.

As per the guidelines, nomination lists for each local government institution must be prepared at both the divisional and proportional levels. The Commission has also emphasized that youth representation in each nomination list must exceed 25 percent.

Furthermore, gender representation requirements have been outlined, mandating that divisional-level nomination lists include at least 25 percent female candidates, while proportional nomination lists must ensure 50 percent female representation.