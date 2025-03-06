EC mandates 25% youth, 50% female representation in LG Polls nominations

EC mandates 25% youth, 50% female representation in LG Polls nominations

March 6, 2025   09:49 am

The individuals who turned 18 years of age by February 01, 2025, will also be eligible to vote in the upcoming local government elections, says the Election Commission.

Accordingly, all persons born on or before January 31, 2007, will have the right to cast their vote. 

The Commission has issued an official notification in the Gazette under Section 76(a) of the Local Government Elections Ordinance and Section 24(a) of the Voters Registration Act to formalize this decision.

In addition, the Commission has released details regarding the number of candidates to be nominated for each local government institution, as well as the required deposit amounts for contesting the elections.

As per the guidelines, nomination lists for each local government institution must be prepared at both the divisional and proportional levels. The Commission has also emphasized that youth representation in each nomination list must exceed 25 percent.

Furthermore, gender representation requirements have been outlined, mandating that divisional-level nomination lists include at least 25 percent female candidates, while proportional nomination lists must ensure 50 percent female representation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Reforms to be implemented to modernize Sri Lanka Customs - President (English)

Reforms to be implemented to modernize Sri Lanka Customs - President (English)

Reforms to be implemented to modernize Sri Lanka Customs - President (English)

Yoshitha's grandmother Daisy Forest granted bail (English)

Yoshitha's grandmother Daisy Forest granted bail (English)

Federation of Health Professionals calls off strike (English)

Federation of Health Professionals calls off strike (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike (English)

GMOA temporarily calls off planned island-wide strike (English)

Petroleum distributors to hold talks with CPC Chairman today (English)

Petroleum distributors to hold talks with CPC Chairman today (English)

Cabinet approves land grant for Siyambalanduwa solar project (English)

Cabinet approves land grant for Siyambalanduwa solar project (English)

'Sri Lanka will soon be more attractive to remain, not leave or emigrate' - IMF's Peter Breuer (English)

'Sri Lanka will soon be more attractive to remain, not leave or emigrate' - IMF's Peter Breuer (English)