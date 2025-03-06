Govt. explores digital collaboration with community-led RDMNS railway network for tourism, global expansion

The government has taken interest in the services provided by the RDMNS Railway Network Organization (Ratawata Dumriya Mageenge Sansadaya) – a voluntary platform led by Sri Lankan railway commuters to provide real time railway information - leading to an official meeting held on March 5, 2025, at the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) of Sri Lanka.

The session aimed to introduce RDMNS services to the Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne and explore opportunities for further collaboration.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister commended RDMNS for its eight years of voluntary public service and discussed ways to enhance and integrate its platform with government initiatives.

Key topics included promoting the RDMNS application to foreign tourists through Sri Lanka’s tourism industry and involving the Ministry of Tourism to ensure seamless digital accessibility to railway information for tourists upon arrival.

Additionally, discussions were held on digitizing Sri Lanka’s Railway Department under the State Digitization Project, along with RDMNS offering potential contributions to this initiative.

The Ministry also considered exporting the RDMNS mobile app business model—which, as far as is known, is unique worldwide—as a Sri Lankan innovation for integration with railway services in other countries.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister Eranga Weeraratne, officials from the Digital Economy Ministry, and representatives from the administrative division of the RDMNS Railway Network Organization.