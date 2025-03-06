Father remanded after assaulting son before attempting suicide

A father has assaulted his 23-year-old university student son with a stick on his head before consuming poison in the Pahala Massanna area, in Balangoda Police Division.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night (March 4). Both the father and son have been admitted to the Balangoda Base Hospital in critical condition. Due to the severity of his injuries, the son was later transferred to Ratnapura Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

According to police, the father attacked his son while he was studying on a computer in the living room. Reports also revealed that the father and mother frequently quarreled, and on the day of the incident, the father had attempted to attack the mother with a knife but failed.

The Balangoda Magistrate, Bhagya Dilrukshi, visited the hospital on March 5 and ordered the suspect to be remanded until March 17. The father remains under the protection of prison officers while receiving treatment at Balangoda Base Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Ratnapura Crimes Unit has launched an investigation, while Balangoda Police continue further inquiries into the case.