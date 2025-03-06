Ex-IGP Deshabandu evading arrest, police seek public assistance

Sri Lanka Police state that former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon is missing and is evading arrest.

Speaking at a press conference held today (March 6), Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga urged the public to report any information regarding his whereabouts to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Furthermore, the Police Spokesman emphasized that any individual assisting the former IGP in evading arrest, despite a pending warrant, will also face legal action under Article 209 of the Penal Code.

SSP Manathunga also assured that Deshabandu Tennakoon would not receive any special treatment due to his former position as IGP and would be treated the same as any other suspect.