Ex-Minister Mervyn Silva produced before court

March 6, 2025   12:12 pm

Former Minister Mervyn Silva, who was taken into custody by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been produced before the Mahara Magistrate’s Court.

According to the police, the arrest was made at his home in the Battaramulla area last night (March 5).

Mervyn Silva was arrested on allegations of misappropriating funds by forging documents related to a land block in the Kelaniya area.

The Police Media Division stated that the CID has launched further investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media this morning (March 6), Mervyn Silva’s wife said: “I don’t really know what happened either. They came last night and told a story about 2015. They took him away and mentioning an issue related to some shops.”

