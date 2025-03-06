Sri Lanka Police seize 13 firearms linked to recent crimes, 68 arrested

March 6, 2025   12:22 pm

Sri Lanka Police have apprehended thirteen T-56 rifles and pistols used in recent criminal activities so far this year, Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga stated.

Addressing a press conference held today (06), the Police Spokesman highlighted that 19 shooting incidents have been reported so far in 2025, with 12 of these incidents confirmed to have taken place involving organized criminal gangs.

He further stated that the remaining seven incidents were the result of personal disputes.

The Police Spokesman also mentioned that 68 suspects have been arrested in connection with these incidents and emphasized that Sri Lanka Police are continuing their investigations.

