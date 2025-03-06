Sri Lanka climbs 5 spots in global passport rankings

March 6, 2025   12:29 pm

Sri Lanka has been ranked 91st in the latest Henley Passport Index, which assesses global passport strength based on visa-free travel access. 

This marks an improvement of five places for Sri Lankan passport, from its previous ranking of 96th in 2024.

According to the 2025 ranking issued by Henley & Partners, Sri Lankan passport holders can travel to 42 countries without a visa. Sri Lanka shares the 91st position with Iran and Sudan on the list, which features a total of 99 rankings.

Singapore has secured the top spot in the index, making it the country with the world’s most powerful passport. Singaporean passport holders enjoy visa-free access to 193 destinations.

Japan and South Korea jointly hold second place, while Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain share third place.

At the bottom of the list, Afghanistan ranks last, offering its passport holders the least global mobility.

The Henley Passport Index, compiled by global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners, ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can visit without requiring a prior visa.

