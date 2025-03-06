Authorities to formulate program to reduce air pollution in Jaffna, AG tells court

The Attorney General has informed the Court of Appeal that a program will be formulated to reduce air pollution in Jaffna.

Appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, the Deputy Solicitor General made this announcement when a petition filed by Dr. Uma Sugi Nadarajah, a resident of Jaffna, seeking an order be issued to the Minister of Environment and other respondents to formulate a necessary program to reduce the rising air pollution in the Jaffna peninsula, was taken up today (March 6).

This petition was taken up before the two-member judge bench, comprising Acting President of the Court of Appeal Mohamed Lafar Tahir, and Justice Sarath Dissanayake.

The Court of Appeal had previously ordered the Central Environmental Authority (CEA) to conduct a month-long survey on air quality in the Jaffna peninsula and submit a report.

In accordance with that order, the relevant survey report was submitted to the court through the Attorney General.

Appearing for the petitioner, Attorney-at-Law Ravindranath Dabare, stated in the court that, upon examining the survey report, it was revealed that the air in the Jaffna peninsula contained harmful components that exceeded the standard levels.

The Deputy Solicitor General stated that the government plans to implement a program to reduce air pollution across the island, including in the Jaffna peninsula.

The Deputy Solicitor General informed the court that a large expenditure would be required for this, and that plans have been made to obtain funds from foreign institutions and organizations to carry out the project.

Accordingly, the court ordered the parties to report on the progress of these proceedings in the future.

Later, the petition was ordered to be recalled on July 5.

The petitioner claims that the air quality in the Jaffna peninsula has declined due to various harmful substances being discharged into the peninsula, as well as harmful components coming from neighboring countries such as India.

The petition also points out that, despite complaints submitted to the responsible authorities, no necessary measures have been implemented to restore air quality to normal levels.

Therefore, the petitioner has also requested the Court of Appeal to issue an order to the relevant authorities to formulate a program to reduce air pollution in the Jaffna peninsula.