Two cars with identical registration numbers seized in Wennapuwa

March 6, 2025   02:27 pm

Two cars with identical registration numbers have been taken into police custody, the Police Media Division said.

Police said that investigations were launched following a complaint received by the Wennapuwa Police Station on March 5 regarding the theft of a vehicle registration book and a vehicle transfer application form belonging to an individual in the Waikkal area of the Wennapuwa Police Division. A fake registration book had reportedly been substituted for the original.

During the investigation, a team of officers from the Wennapuwa Police Station discovered a car of the same color as the stolen vehicle, bearing the same registration number, in the possession of a person in the Waikkal area.

As a result, both cars were taken into police custody, and the vehicles have been handed over to the Chilaw Crimes Unit for further investigation, the police said.

