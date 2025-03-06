Two cars with identical registration numbers seized in Wennapuwa

Two cars with identical registration numbers have been taken into police custody, the Police Media Division said.

Police said that investigations were launched following a complaint received by the Wennapuwa Police Station on March 5 regarding the theft of a vehicle registration book and a vehicle transfer application form belonging to an individual in the Waikkal area of the Wennapuwa Police Division. A fake registration book had reportedly been substituted for the original.

During the investigation, a team of officers from the Wennapuwa Police Station discovered a car of the same color as the stolen vehicle, bearing the same registration number, in the possession of a person in the Waikkal area.

As a result, both cars were taken into police custody, and the vehicles have been handed over to the Chilaw Crimes Unit for further investigation, the police said.