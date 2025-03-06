2 million devotees expected for Sacred Tooth Relic exposition in Kandy

March 6, 2025   05:11 pm

At least 2 million devotees are expected to travel to Kandy to witness the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic, which is scheduled to be held from April 18 to 27.

This was revealed during a discussion held today (06) under the patronage of the Central Province Governor Sarath Abeykoon regarding the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

The discussion about its organizational activities was held at the Kandy District Secretariat.

It was also revealed that although it is estimated that three devotees per second will be able to worship the Tooth Relic during the 10 days of the exposition, only about 600,000 people will be able to enter the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy during that time.

Expressing his views at the event, Central Province Governor Sarath Abeykoon said that, taking all these factors into consideration, as many people as possible should be given the opportunity to worship the Sacred Tooth Relic.

The Central Province Governor further stated that schools in Kandy city will be closed during the period of the special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic and that schools will be held on other dates instead.

A number of issues, including providing facilities to the public visiting the Sacred Tooth Relic exposition, lighting the city, and improving infrastructure, were discussed at length.

Chief Medical Officer of the Kandy Municipal Council, Dr. Pasan Parakum Jayasinghe, said that the provision of ‘Dansal’ for devotees can only be carried out by registering with the Municipal Council.

The discussion was attended by Asgiri Chapter Committee Member Venerable Muruddeniye Dhammarathana Thero, Malwathu Chapter Committee Member Venerable Mahawela Rathanapala Thero, the Chief Secretary of the Central Province Ajith Premasinghe, Kandy District Secretary Indika Udawatta, Governor’s Secretary of the Central Province Manjula Madahapola, and Municipal Commissioner of Kandy Municipal Council Indika Abeysinghe.

