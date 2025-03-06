Middeniya triple homicide: More details revealed as hitman confesses

Police investigations have revealed that the recent shooting and killing of Anura Vidanagamage, alias “Kajja”, and his two children in Middeniya was part of a revenge killing linked to the underworld.

Police confirmed that the murder was orchestrated as revenge for stealing a parcel of Cannabis belonging to a notorious drug trafficker infamously known as “Backhoe Saman”.

According to police, the gunman—who was arrested along with nine others—confessed that he carried out the execution on a contract from “Backhoe Saman” due to his own mounting personal debt.

On February 18, “Kajja” was shot dead by an unidentified gunman, while his two children, who sustained critical injuries in the attack, succumbed later.

However, the shooter later revealed under interrogation that he had made three previous failed attempts—on February 10, 11, and 12—on orders from “Backhoe Saman”, who is reportedly operating from Dubai.

Police investigations have uncovered that on the day of the murder, the shooter had set out on a motorcycle with another suspect, acting under the directions of a close associate of “Backhoe Saman”, also hiding in Dubai.

This individual, identified as ‘Lahiru’, allegedly guided the motorcyclist over the phone, instructing them to wait near an unfinished building close to Kajja’s usual route.

Upon spotting “Kajja” riding a motorcycle with his two children, the shooter initially hesitated but was pressured by the motorcyclist to proceed with the attack.

The gunman confessed to firing the fatal shots while seated on his motorcycle, with the firearm resting on his lap, before fleeing the scene.

Police have identified the shooter as a welder by profession, who was also skilled in repairing firearms. Investigators suspect he is a contract killer operating within the underworld.

So far, ten individuals—including the gunman and a woman suspected of aiding and abetting the murder—have been arrested. However, police are still searching for the motorcycle rider who assisted in the murder and the T-56 firearm used in the shooting.

Further investigations have confirmed that “Kajja” was targeted not just for the stolen narcotics but also due to his criminal activities.

Police say he had been impersonating law enforcement officers to rob gambling dens and drug dealers. A search of his residence has led to the discovery of multiple communication devices used in these robberies.

The suspects were produced before the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court today (March 6), where police were granted 72 hours to detain and question them further.

Police say efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects and recover the missing firearm.