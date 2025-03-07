Gnanasara Thero claims to know mastermind behind Easter attacks

Gnanasara Thero claims to know mastermind behind Easter attacks

March 7, 2025   06:44 am

Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero claims that he is aware of the mastermind behind the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks and intends to share this information with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and top security officials.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Malwatta and Asgiri Maha Nayaka Theras in Kandy last morning (6), Gnanasara Thero said he would not disclose the details publicly but would convey them to the relevant authorities.

“I say this responsibly—I know the mastermind. But I will not reveal this to the media. I will, but after informing the President and those in charge of national security,” he stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt. will invest Rs.604 bn in health sector within next few months - Minister (English)

Govt. will invest Rs.604 bn in health sector within next few months - Minister (English)

Govt. will invest Rs.604 bn in health sector within next few months - Minister (English)

EC mandates 25% youth, 50% female representation in LG Polls nominations (English)

EC mandates 25% youth, 50% female representation in LG Polls nominations (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu evading arrest, police seek public assistance (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu evading arrest, police seek public assistance (English)

Former Minister Mervyn Silva remanded (English)

Former Minister Mervyn Silva remanded (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu on the run? Police seek public assistance for arrest

Ex-IGP Deshabandu on the run? Police seek public assistance for arrest

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Reforms to be implemented to modernize Sri Lanka Customs - President (English)

Reforms to be implemented to modernize Sri Lanka Customs - President (English)