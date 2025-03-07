Gnanasara Thero claims to know mastermind behind Easter attacks

Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero claims that he is aware of the mastermind behind the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks and intends to share this information with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and top security officials.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Malwatta and Asgiri Maha Nayaka Theras in Kandy last morning (6), Gnanasara Thero said he would not disclose the details publicly but would convey them to the relevant authorities.

“I say this responsibly—I know the mastermind. But I will not reveal this to the media. I will, but after informing the President and those in charge of national security,” he stated.